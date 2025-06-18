Peak Summer In Qatar Marked By Longest Day, Shortest Night, On Saturday: QCH

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Calendar House (QCH) announced that the sun will be directly overhead at the Tropic of Cancer in the Northern Hemisphere on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 5:42am, Doha local time.

Dr. Bashir Marzouq, an astronomy expert at the Qatar Calendar House, said: "Residents of the Northern Hemisphere, including Qatar, will experience the longest day and shortest night of the year, as the summer solstice will occur in the Northern Hemisphere. The opposite will be true for residents of the Southern Hemisphere, as the winter solstice will occur on the same day."

The summer solstice is an important astronomical phenomenon, as people around the globe rely on it, along with the other four seasons, to determine climate changes.

Furthermore, on this day, the sun will rise from the farthest point in the northeastern sky of Qatar, and the length of the shadow at noon (the time of the Dhuhr call to prayer) will be the shortest throughout the year.

Dr. Marzouq added: "The summer solstice phenomenon follows the vernal equinox, which occurred last March. The sun continued its apparent movement northward after being directly overhead on the equator on the vernal equinox. Daylight length gradually increased for residents of the Northern Hemisphere, culminating in the longest day and shortest night on Saturday. The opposite will occur on this day in the Southern Hemisphere, where the shortest day and longest night will occur."

It is worth noting that the four astronomical seasons (winter, spring, summer, and autumn) occur due to the Earth's rotation in its orbit around the sun and the tilt of its axis at an angle of 23.5 degrees relative to its orbit.

As is well known, after the summer solstice, the sun will begin its apparent movement southward again. Daylight will shorten, while nights will increase until day and night are equal on Monday, September 22, 2025.

On this day, the sun will be directly overhead on the equator, marking the date of the autumnal equinox for residents of the Northern Hemisphere.