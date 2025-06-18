Mass Spectrometry Imaging Global Market Projected To Reach $2.90 Billion In 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Mass Spectrometry Imaging Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Anticipated Growth Rate Of The Mass Spectrometry Imaging Market ?

The mass spectrometry imaging market size has seen robust growth in recent years, growing from $2.65 billion in 2024 to an expected $2.90 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.6%. This growth in the historical period is attributed to increased adoption in pharmaceutical research, a rising demand for personalized medicine, surge in cancer diagnostics applications, an upswing in drug discovery and development activities, and augmented funding for biomedical research.

What Drivers And Trends Will Influence The Future Of The Mass Spectrometry Imaging Market?

Going forward, the mass spectrometry imaging market size is forecasted to see substantial growth, with projections indicating it will grow to $4.13 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be aligned with a growing focus on spatial omics research, an increasing use in biomarker discovery, a rising integration with artificial intelligence tools, the expansion of applications in clinical diagnostics, and an increased demand for high-resolution imaging techniques. The forecast period will see major trends such as advancements in high-resolution mass spectrometry technologies, the integration of advanced imaging software, innovation in sample preparation techniques, advancements in hybrid imaging modalities, and an increase in automation in data analysis workflows.

One key driver of this market is the escalating demand for personalized medicine. Personalized medicine is a healthcare approach that tailors treatments to each patient based on their genetic makeup, environment, and lifestyle. The rise of personalized medicine is fueled by genomic advancements, which enable targeted treatments based on genetic profiles, enhancing effectiveness and reducing side effects. Mass spectrometry imaging supports personalized medicine by creating detailed molecular maps of tissues, helping identify disease biomarkers, and enabling the development of targeted therapies tailored to individual patient profiles.

Who Are The Key Players In The Mass Spectrometry Imaging Market?

Major companies driving the mass spectrometry imaging market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Horiba Scientific, JEOL Ltd., SCIEX, Analytik Jena AG, Standard BioTools, TOFWERK AG, Advion Inc., MassTech Inc., CovalX AG, ImaBiotech SAS, MassAnalytica LLC, Ionwerks Inc., Biognosys AG, Spectroswiss Sàrl.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Mass Spectrometry Imaging Market?

Major companies in the mass spectrometry imaging MSI market are focused on the development of advanced technologies like desorption electrospray ionization for more accurate and comprehensive molecular analysis across a range of applications. For example, in June 2023, Waters Corporation, a US-based analytical laboratory instrument manufacturer, launched a targeted imaging mass spectrometer, offering enhanced tissue analysis performance in terms of speed and sensitivity. This innovation supports advanced drug development and biological research by providing detailed, high-quality data.

How Is The Mass Spectrometry Imaging Market Segmented?

The mass spectrometry imaging market report segments the market as follows:

1 By Product Type: Instruments, Consumables, Services

2 By Technology: MALDI, SIMS, DESI, Magnetic Sector Mass Spectrometry, TOFMS, Other Technologies

3 By Application: Proteomics, Metabolomics, Glycomics, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Government and Academic Institutions, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Instruments: High-Resolution Mass Spectrometers, Imaging Mass Spectrometers, MALDI-TOF System, Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry System, Quadrupole TOF Mass Spectrometers, Tandem Mass Spectrometers

2 By Consumables: Reagents And Chemicals, Sample Preparation Kits, Mass Spectrometry Plates And Slides, Calibration Standards, Solvents And Buffers

3 By Services: Installation And Maintenance Services, Data Analysis And Software Services, Training And Support Services, Consultation, And Customization Services

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Mass Spectrometry Imaging Market?

North America was the largest region in the mass spectrometry imaging market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the mass spectrometry imaging market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

