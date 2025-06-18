403
EgyptAir Halts Middle East Flights
(MENAFN) EgyptAir has announced the suspension of flights to multiple major regional destinations, attributing the move to the rapidly worsening security landscape across the Middle East.
The airline made the declaration on Sunday, highlighting rising dangers in the region as the primary reason behind the operational changes.
This measure comes in the wake of heightened conflict between Israel and Iran. Last Friday, Israeli forces executed a wave of aerial assaults on Iranian territory, including a strike on a uranium enrichment facility located in Natanz.
In addition, several top military officials and researchers were killed in other coordinated hits.
In response, Iran launched numerous ballistic missiles toward Israeli territory, escalating a pattern of mutual military actions that has continued since.
Egypt’s national airline confirmed through an official announcement that it would be suspending its scheduled flights to cities including Beirut, Amman, Baghdad, and Erbil.
The company emphasized that the safety of its passengers was the foremost priority behind this step.
According to the statement, services to these locations will remain on hold until there is a positive shift in the security environment.
“Due to the ongoing events in the region and in order to ensure the safety of its customers, EgyptAir announces the cancellation of its flights to Beirut, Amman, Baghdad, and Erbil airports until the situation in the region stabilizes,” the statement read.
