Asian Countries Rush to Evacuate Citizens from Israel
(MENAFN) Several Asian countries have swiftly initiated evacuation plans for their citizens in response to escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, triggered by Israeli airstrikes on June 13.
China has issued a stark warning to its citizens currently in the conflict zone, advising them to leave “as soon as possible.” Beijing emphasized that its Foreign Ministry, alongside embassies and consulates in the region, is actively coordinating with other government bodies to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and expedite evacuation logistics.
India has also instructed its citizens to leave Tehran without delay, citing growing security concerns.
Meanwhile, South Korea has escalated its travel alert for both Israel and Iran. According to media, authorities are now urging all South Koreans in either country to depart immediately.
The South Korean Foreign Ministry also appealed to travelers to reconsider any planned visits to the region.
Japan has taken similar measures. The government raised its advisory for Iran to Level 4—the highest possible—urging citizens to "evacuate and avoid all travel," as reported by a Japanese news agency. Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya confirmed that Tokyo is preparing for possible evacuations, which could involve cooperation with allied nations.
"The situation has become increasingly strained, so we will stay on guard to protect our nationals," Iwaya stated, while calling on all sides to show “utmost restraint.”
Malaysia joined the list of concerned nations, strongly urging its citizens to exit Iran immediately. As reported by media, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry confirmed it is actively tracking developments via its embassy in Tehran.
"This ongoing effort has intensified following the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression against Iran on June 13, which have significantly heightened tensions in the region,” the ministry said.
These evacuation efforts reflect mounting anxiety across Asia as the Israel-Iran confrontation threatens to draw in a wider international response.
