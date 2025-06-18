Inzaghi Defends Manner Of Exit From Inter To Saudi Club

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Miami: Former Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi has shrugged off criticism over the manner of his move to Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Inzaghi takes charge of his new club for the first time on Wednesday when they face Real Madrid in the Club World Cup in Miami.

Al-Hilal's chief executive officer Esteve Calzada told the BBC on Wednesday that the move had been decided before Inter's 5-0 Champions League final loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

"It might look like it's something that came quickly, but it's the result of hard work particularly from our chairman, who was always very clear he would be our number one option," said Calzada.

"He was playing a massive match and asked (us) to keep things aside until after the final... it was decided but not signed before the final, just because out of respect he asked us to wait, which is certainly fair enough."

The Champions League final was held on May 31 and Inzaghi was announced as the Al-Hilal coach four days later.

Calzada's comments prompted Italian media reports speculating whether the coach's impending move had influenced Inter's players and their performance.

At the pre-match press conference, Inzaghi was asked about those reports.

"Today, as has often been the case during my four years at Inter, I heard and listened to everything," said the coach.

"If this (criticism) was the price I had to pay for my four years at Inter, I am happy to pay it, but it is nothing compared to the good I have received from everyone. I am talking about Inter, the fans, the management, the players and Inter," he added.

"I know I will miss it, I will miss everything, even this. Even the most unfair accusations that have been made over the past four years.

"But I have been really happy, I have given my all and worked closely with the club and the management. In short, I think they too, for the good of Inter, were convinced that the right thing to do was for our paths to separate, with a lot of pain on everyone's part," he said.

Inzaghi defended his choice of moving from a top European club to the emerging Saudi Pro League.

"I accepted the challenge and stepped out of my comfort zone after several years at Inter. I want to change my way of thinking, my style of play, and try new things. There was no other team I wanted to coach. So I chose Al Hilal," he added.