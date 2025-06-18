THE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON COHESIVE SOCIETIES RETURNS, WITH A FOCUS ON BUILDING COHESIVE AND RESILIENT MULTICULTURAL SOCIETIES

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Conference on Cohesive Societies (ICCS) will return for its third edition from 24 to 26 June 2025 in Singapore. The ICCS Young Leaders Programme (YLP) will follow from 26 to 28 June 2025. This event will gather over 1,000 global thought leaders, policymakers, community practitioners and young leaders from more than 50 countries to exchange ideas and develop solutions for fostering cohesive and resilient multicultural societies.

1. The ICCS, themed " Cohesive Societies, Resilient Futures ", is organised by the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) and supported by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY). The three-day conference aims to promote discussions on multiculturalism and what it takes to achieve harmony in diversity in an increasingly divided world.

2. Delegates will participate in plenaries, workshops, and breakout sessions, exploring practical approaches to social cohesion through three key pillars: Unpacking Multiculturalism , Navigating Uncertainty , and Forging Societal Resilience . Topics that will be discussed include foundations to foster harmony and resilience, navigating polarisation and extremism, and building practical skills in areas such as conflict mediation and resolution. Preliminary findings from the Southeast Asian Social Cohesion Radar 2025 edition will also be presented.

3. Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam , President of the Republic of Singapore, will deliver the opening address, His Royal Highness Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah , Malaysia's Sultan of Perak and Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, will deliver a keynote address on the second day, and Mr Edwin Tong , Singapore's Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs, will deliver the keynote address on the third day.

4. More than 60 thought leaders from around the world will speak at ICCS, including:

a) Prof Dr Nasaruddin Umar , Minister of Religious Affairs, Indonesia and Grand Imam of Istiqlal State Mosque

b) Venerable Napan Thawornbanjob , Founding Chair of Institute of Buddhist Management for Happiness and Peace (IBHAP) Foundation, Thailand

c) Mr Ahmed Aboutaleb , former Mayor of Rotterdam, Netherlands

d) Monsignor Indunil Kodithuwakku , Secretary of Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, Vatican

Young Leaders Programme (YLP)

5. The YLP gathers emerging leaders from around the world to co-create initiatives that strengthen social cohesion. More than 100 delegates will take on active roles as co-curators, facilitators and more. Delegates explore real-world issues like unconscious bias in volunteerism and ethics of AI in faith communities, while building skills in critical thinking and mediation.

About the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS)

The S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) is a global graduate school and think tank focusing on strategic studies and security affairs. For more information about RSIS, visit:

About the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY)

The Singapore Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth aims to bring into sharper focus the efforts to build a more cohesive and vibrant society, and to deepen a sense of national identity and belonging. For more information about MCCY, visit: .

