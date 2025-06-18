$8.25+ Bn Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|339
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.94 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$8.26 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Kongsberg Maritime Lockheed Martin Corporation General Dynamics Corp Saab AB The Boeing Company Teledyne Marine (Teledyne Technologies Inc.) L3 Harris Technologies Inc. Oceaneering International, Inc. Atlas Elektronik Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) (Hydroid Inc.) Anduril Industries Aquabotix C2 Robotics China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Daeyang Electric Industry Hanwha Systems HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Hyundai Heavy Industries LIG Nex1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Planet Wheel Technology Co., Ltd. (PWT) Poly Technologies Sagar Defence Engineering Limited ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. Thales Underwater Systems TOYO Corporation Underwater Drone Technologies Pvt Ltd Wuxi Haiying-Cal Tec Marine Technology Co., Ltd. Naval Group BAE Systems Leonardo S.p.A. Saipem Sonsub Autonomous Robotics Ltd. Gabri S.R.L. Navantia SAES and Perseo Rovco Ltd. Romanian Navy WB Group ZALA Aero Group IEMZ Kupol Enamor Ltd. Aquabotix Technology Corporation Blue Robotics Inc. BlueHalo LLC Cellula Robotics Deep Ocean Engineering Dive Technologies Epsilon Systems Solutions Forum Energy Technologies Fugro Greensea Systems Inc. Kraken Robotics Systems Ocean Infinity Riptide Autonomous Solutions LLC Sonardyne Inc. Teledyne Gavia Arzanah Limited ELTA Systems Ltd. Armaments Corporation of South Africa Ltd. (Armscor)
