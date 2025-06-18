403
Trump Announces Third Extension for TikTok Divestment Deadline
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced a third extension for ByteDance Ltd. to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations, permitting the popular app to remain functional in the United States while negotiations continue, the White House confirmed Tuesday.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized, "As he has said many times, President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark." She added, "This extension will last 90 days, which the Administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure."
Since Trump assumed office in January, this is the third postponement of the divestment deadline. Initially, he issued an executive order delaying the TikTok ban by 75 days to allow his administration “an opportunity to determine the appropriate course of action with respect to TikTok.” A second 75-day extension was granted in April to prevent disruption to the app’s service. The newest extension is set to expire on June 19.
During his first term, Trump had signed an executive order aimed at banning TikTok in the U.S. unless ByteDance sold its American operations to a domestic company; however, this order never took effect due to ongoing legal challenges.
In April 2024, then-President Joe Biden enacted legislation mandating ByteDance to divest TikTok within 270 days, citing national security concerns that some critics described as unsubstantiated. The law requires app stores like Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their platforms starting January 19, 2025, if the company fails to comply.
TikTok briefly went offline on January 19, one day before Trump’s second-term inauguration, but service quickly resumed thereafter.
