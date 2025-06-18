Israeli Attack On Iran Is An Uncalculated Escalation: Mofa Spokesperson

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari, stressed that the Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran represents an ill-advised escalation, with extremely negative repercussions and implications for the regional security system, which cannot tolerate further escalation and crises.

Al-Ansari said during the weekly media briefing organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "The State of Qatar has expressed its concern over this escalation, which we consider a new episode in an ongoing series of escalations. While all countries in the region are seeking to de-escalate tensions on various issues, there is one player in the region who insists on being the source of the escalation and also insists that all efforts to achieve peace in the region fail."

He added, "We strongly condemn this reckless targeting of nuclear and energy facilities in the region. This reckless move will have significant repercussions and impacts on global energy markets and regional security in general, particularly with regard to the waters of the Gulf, which we rely on not only as a source of water for the region, but also as a source of global energy."

He continued, "Countries in the region were engaged in supporting efforts to reach an agreement between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and these efforts were moving in a positive diplomatic direction for the first time in more than seven years." He noted that the State of Qatar is working with regional and international parties to resume negotiations and de-escalate the situation, with the goal of achieving a de-escalation that would protect the region from falling into the evil of a regional war with unpredictable outcomes.

Al-Ansari explained that approximately 30 percent of global oil and fertilizer exports, and 25 percent of global natural gas exports, are exported through this region and the Strait of Hormuz.

He expressed Qatar's confidence in its economic system, especially since the situation is very stable, noting that the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change announced yesterday that it had not detected any pollution in the water, saying in this regard: "We are reassured about this, and we monitor the situation on a daily basis to ensure the safety of the water. We have no indications of any danger to the water at the present time, and the movement is normal in the Strait of Hormuz, and the energy exports and supplies coming out of the region are normal."

Regarding the existence of emergency plans, the Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the State of Qatar has emergency plans for all possible scenarios in the region, whether affecting the energy sector or the security of citizens. He noted that the State of Qatar has demonstrated, in various regional crises, its readiness and ability to withstand any crisis.

He explained that the situation remains stable for the energy and navigation sectors in the Strait of Hormuz, but caution must be exercised that continued escalation could lead to unintended consequences.

He stressed that Qatari communications continue on a daily basis with various friends and partners inside and outside the region to end this crisis. The State of Qatar is also communicating with all parties to bring viewpoints closer and reach a scenario that will end this dangerous escalation.

He explained that the biggest challenge currently lies in the escalation currently taking place in the region, indicating that if the escalation is not halted, we could see even more negative repercussions. Therefore, efforts must be made to defuse any potential future crises.

Al-Ansari condemned the Israeli targeting of the Pars field on the Iranian side, saying in this context:“The companies operating in these fields are international companies, and include workers of various nationalities. There is a global presence in the Gulf, especially in the North Field for the State of Qatar. Although the situation is safe for us in Qatar, where gas supplies are proceeding normally and as expected, the uncalculated targeting of the field, including its Iranian part, represents a concern for everyone in the region regarding global energy supplies in general.”

Regarding the Gaza Strip, the Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Qatari efforts to mediate a ceasefire are continuing.

He said, "Any escalation on the ground, including the recent escalation between Iran and Israel, significantly delays efforts to achieve any breakthroughs on all regional issues, most notably the Gaza issue."

He added, "The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate, something we have warned about since the beginning of March," expressing his grave concern over the systematic targeting of aid seekers in Gaza.

He pointed out that the targeting of aid seekers, and the killing of dozens of them daily, is evidence that the only way to resolve the humanitarian situation in Gaza is through unconditional access to aid and enabling international organizations to deliver assistance. He said in this regard: "All the excuses put forward for this matter are flimsy and do not stand up to the rock of reality."

On the other hand, Al Ansari touched on the contacts of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, indicating that His Excellency had conducted a large number of contacts since last Friday until yesterday, Monday, with his counterparts, including His Excellency Dr. Abbas Araqchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, and emphasized working with our partners at the regional and international levels to urgently halt the aggression against Iran and spare the region its disastrous repercussions on its security, safety and stability.

He pointed out that His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs exchanged a series of calls with His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates; His Excellency Dr. Badr Abdel Aty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt; His Excellency Dr. Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; His Excellency Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman; His Excellency Mr. David Lammy, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom; His Excellency Mr. José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain; His Excellency Mr. Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic; Her Excellency Ms. Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada; and His Excellency Mr. Georgios Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic.

He noted that during these contacts, His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's condemnation of the repeated Israeli violations and attacks in the region, which undermine efforts to achieve peace. His Excellency also stressed the need for concerted regional and international efforts to de-escalate and resolve disputes through diplomatic means.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that last Saturday, His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs received His Excellency Mr. Johann Wadephul, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, where they discussed the latest developments in the region and the promotion of international peace and security.

In a related development, he stated that His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had a telephone conversation today with His Excellency Mr. Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). They discussed the latest developments related to the recent Israeli attacks on nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as ways to enhance the security of nuclear facilities.

He explained that His Excellency pointed out during the call that targeting nuclear facilities poses a serious threat to regional and international security and peace, stressing that the State of Qatar is making strenuous efforts with its partners to return to the path of dialogue and consolidate security and peace in the region and the world.

Al Ansari pointed out that last Thursday witnessed the launch of the third Qatari-French strategic dialogue between the two countries, which was held in the French capital, Paris. His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, chaired the third annual strategic dialogue between the two countries.

He noted that among the most important outcomes of this dialogue were welcoming its convening and reviewing the significant progress achieved since the state visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, to France in February of last year, which resulted in new cooperation initiatives in various fields. Both countries also affirmed their intention to continue expanding strategic partnerships across several key issues.

He explained that on the sidelines of the strategic dialogue, His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs discussed with his French counterpart cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them, as well as developments in the region, most notably the major challenges facing the Gaza Strip.

Al Ansari noted that Her Excellency Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Minister of State for International Cooperation, met today with His Excellency Mr. Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Agency and ways to support and enhance them.

He pointed out that His Excellency the Minister of State for International Cooperation met yesterday, Monday, with His Excellency Mr. Tassos Hadzivasiliou, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic.