Future Electronics Employees Donate 22 Litres Of Blood In Life-Saving Partnership With Héma-Québec

Future Electronics Employees Donate 22 Litres Of Blood In Life-Saving Partnership With Héma-Québec
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pointe-Claire, Quebec (forpressrelease ) June 17, 2025 – Future Electronics once again demonstrated its dedication to social responsibility through a successful blood drive collaboration with Héma-Québec on June 9th. The company-wide initiative saw 48 employees roll up their sleeves to donate 48 pints (22 litres) of blood – enough to potentially save 144 lives in Quebec's healthcare system.
This year's drive continues Future Electronics' annual tradition of supporting National Blood Donor Week. The collected donations will bolster Héma-Québec's vital mission of maintaining stable blood reserves for the province's hospitals, where nearly 800,000 biological products are needed annually to treat patients.
Participants received complimentary lunches in the company cafeteria as thanks for their time and generosity. The event highlights Future Electronics' ongoing partnership with Héma-Québec, which has collected over 200,000 donations annually since 1998 through its network of dedicated staff and volunteers.
One donation has the potential to help up to three patients, which is why Future Electronics encourages other Quebec businesses to host blood drives. The company plans to expand its 2026 community health initiatives in collaboration with Héma-Québec's life-saving network.
About Future Electronics:
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.
Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
...
###
