Cassie Porter's Still In My Heart A Poignant Poetry Collection On Love, Loss, And Resilience

A deeply intimate exploration of love's enduring presence, even in the face of heartbreak.

An Emotional Journey Through Love and Longing:

Poet and school psychologist Cassie Porter debuts her first poetry collection, Still in My Heart, an evocative tribute to love, separation, and the resilience of the human heart. Each poem serves as a window into the depths of devotion, the ache of distance, and the hope that love can endure beyond loss.

Written with raw vulnerability, Still in My Heart chronicles a love story that transcends time, capturing the complexities of longing and letting go. Through beautifully crafted verses, Cassie navigates the contradictions of holding on to love while embracing the pain of its absence.

A Tribute to the Power of Love:

More than just poetry, Still in My Heart is a testament to the unbreakable bonds that shape our lives. With a delicate balance of sorrow and strength, Cassie invites readers to reflect on their own experiences of love, loss, and healing.

"This collection is a reflection of the love that shaped me and the lessons I've learned along the way," says Cassie. "It is my hope that these words will offer comfort and connection to anyone who has loved deeply and lost."

Through its honest and lyrical storytelling, Still in My Heart resonates with those who have ever found themselves caught between holding on and moving forward.

Order Still in My Heart Now:

Excitement is building as Still in My Heart is now available for purchase on multiple platforms, including Amazon , Barnes & Noble and IngramSpark . Readers eager to experience this moving collection can secure their copy ahead of the official release.

Don't miss out, reserve your copy today and be among the first to immerse yourself in this heartfelt poetry collection.

About the Author:

Cassie Porter is a poet and school psychologist whose work captures the raw essence of love, heartbreak, and resilience. She draws inspiration from personal experiences, using poetry as both a catharsis and a tribute. Beyond writing, she enjoys hiking, playing with her dog Bowie, and traveling in search of life's quiet inspirations. Still in My Heart is her debut poetry collection.

