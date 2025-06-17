Elastio Announces Strategic Partnership With RKON To Deliver Ransomware Recovery Assurance At Scale

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Elastio partners with RKON to deliver ransomware recovery assurance at scale via resale and managed services for regulated industries.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elastio , the leading platform for ransomware detection and recovery assurance, today announced a strategic partnership with RKON , a premier managed services provider and cybersecurity consultancy. Under this agreement, RKON will resell the Elastio platform and integrate it into its managed services portfolio, delivering proactive ransomware recovery capabilities to customers across regulated industries.

This new partnership expands Elastio's reach into critical sectors like financial services, insurance, and healthcare, offering RKON's clients the ability to detect ransomware across backup environments and recover confidently with verified, ransomware-free data.

“Ransomware resilience isn't just about prevention - it's about provable recovery,” said Christopher Sauer, Global Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Channels, at Elastio.“RKON understands this deeply. Their reputation for operational excellence and security-first modernization makes them an ideal partner to bring recovery assurance to more customers through both resale and managed services.”

With this partnership, Elastio and RKON offer:

● Reseller access to Elastio's ransomware recovery assurance platform-a unique differentiator in a crowded backup and DR market

● Integrated managed service delivery, ensuring that recovery assurance is embedded in day-to-day cloud and infrastructure operations.

● Expert Ransomware Detection: Elastio's ML engine identifies ransomware-driven data compromise in backup sets with 99.999% accuracy

● Compliance-ready recovery that meets regulatory expectations for data integrity and incident response

“Elastio closes a critical gap in most cyber resilience strategies,” said Brian Jeffords, CRO of RKON.“Our clients want to know that if ransomware hits, they can recover cleanly and quickly. Adding Elastio to our toolkit allows us to deliver that confidence, both as a value-added reseller and a trusted managed services provider.”

The announcement builds on RKON's proven track record of helping enterprise clients modernize securely. In one recent engagement, RKON helped a national insurer strengthen its data defense posture using Elastio's AI-powered ransomware encryption detection. With Elastio now part of its solution stack, RKON can extend that defense through full-spectrum recovery assurance.

This partnership reflects Elastio's continued investment in expanding its channel and services ecosystem, bringing its recovery assurance platform to more customers through experienced, high-value partners like RKON.

For more information on how Elastio and RKON are redefining cloud backup recovery and ransomware protection, visit or contact Christopher Sauer, Global Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Channels, at ....

About Elastio

Elastio is the only platform purpose-built to ensure cloud backup data recovery readiness. With real-time backup scanning, ransomware detection, and clean recovery point validation, Elastio enables organizations to protect and restore their critical cloud data with speed, confidence, and integrity. Learn more at

About RKON

RKON is a security-first IT and managed services firm supporting private equity and enterprise organizations across the full IT lifecycle - from strategy and execution to managed services. Since 1998, RKON has been a trusted partner in building secure, scalable, and business-driven IT environments that deliver measurable value. Learn more at

