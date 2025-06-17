Qodo Announces Collaboration With Google Cloud To Help Ensure Code Quality Keeps Pace With AI Acceleration

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qodo, the quality-first AI coding platform, announced today that it is collaborating with Google Cloud to advance code quality in AI-powered software development. This collaboration will help make AI-powered code review available for free to open-source projects, bring advanced code understanding technology to Google Cloud, and integrate Google's Gemini models into Qodo's platform.

Many organizations are already generating a significant amount of their code using AI tools. Meta plans to have half its code AI-generated within a year, while Anthropic's CEO predicts that virtually all code will be AI-generated within the next year. AI-generated code is no longer supplementary but foundational to modern development practices. As AI accelerates code production, the need for intelligent tools to help manage, review, and ensure the quality of this code has become vital, especially as mitigating errors continues to be a priority for enterprises.

Qodo is collaborating with Google Cloud to address this growing challenge by enabling intelligent code quality analysis at scale. Qodo Merge streamlines the code review process, using AI to identify issues, detect potential bugs, and suggest code improvements. The fully managed solution prioritizes code quality through advanced analysis that examines code structure, security vulnerabilities, and compliance with best practices. Through its collaboration with Google Cloud, Qodo will offer Qodo Merge, which leverages Google's Gemini models, to open-source projects at no cost, making this premium solution freely available to open-source software maintainers worldwide.

"Our collaboration with Google Cloud comes at a critical moment for the industry," said Itamar Friedman, co-founder and CEO of Qodo. "By helping open source projects to maintain the highest quality standards, we're strengthening the building blocks of the entire development ecosystem while creating intelligent guardrails that let developers move confidently at AI speed."

This comes as part of Qodo's broader partnership with Google Cloud, which includes the addition of QodoEmbed, Qodo's state-of-the-art code embedding model, to Google Cloud's Model Garden on the Vertex AI platform. This model delivers superior performance with a smaller, more efficient design than larger alternatives, enabling teams to implement accurate code search and improve context retrieval for AI coding tools and workflows. The integration simplifies RAG for code while providing developers self-service access through their existing Google Cloud infrastructure.

Qodo has also integrated Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro capabilities into Qodo Gen, its AI-powered coding assistant, enabling more accurate, context-aware code suggestions. In addition, Qodo has joined the Startup Perks program from Google Cloud, where it provides exclusive benefits and significant discounts on its code-quality enhancing tools to eligible fast-growing early-stage companies.

Media Contact

Gavriel Cohen

[email protected]

SOURCE Qodo

