Philippine Ambassador Presents Letter Of Credence As Permanent Representative To The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS)

The Philippine Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Nigeria Mr. Mersole J. Mellejor presented his Letter of Credence signed by the Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo, designating him as Philippine Permanent Representative to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, in a ceremony held at the ECOWAS Secretariat in the Nigerian capital Abuja on 16 June 2025.

This is the first time that the Philippines has an accredited permanent representative to the ECOWAS since its establishment under the Treaty of Lagos in May 1975.

While the Philippines is not an ECOWAS member, having a permanent representative is a welcome development allowing attendance in ECOWAS meetings/activities, which offer good networking opportunities and more visibility for the country in line with its thrust for a more focused engagement with Africa.

ECOWAS was formed in 1975 originally by 15 countries in Western Africa: namely Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Sénégal and Togo. Cabo Verde joined in 1977. Mauritania withdrew in December 2000 but subsequently signed an associate-membership agreement in August 2017. Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger withdrew on 29 January 2025 following the establishment of military rule in these countries, which is deemed contrary to ECOWAS principles. At present, ECOWAS has 12 members.

