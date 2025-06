Wisconsin's Own 'Mr. Inspiration' Bob Wieland Documentary Special Screening Set For Friday, June 20Th In - King, WI

Watering Seeds

Watering Seeds Organization Presents 'Mr. Inspiration' - A Transformational Documentary Honoring US Hero Bob Wieland

KING, WI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world longing for healing, hope, and heroes, Watering Seeds Organization (WSO) ( ) announced today a private screening of“Mr. Inspiration, the Bob Wieland story is set for Friday, June 20th at a Veterans home in King, Wisconsin.“Mr. Inspiration”, is a soul-stirring documentary that chronicles the extraordinary life and legacy of Bob Wieland-a man who lost his legs in war but walked across America on his arms.

From his home state of Wisconsin to the battlefields of Vietnam, to the corridors of the White House, Bob's life is not just a testament to the human spirit-it is a divine calling to rise, to serve, and to inspire.

Special Screening Details

When: Friday, June 20, 2025, at 10 AM

Where: Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, N 2665 County Rd QQ, King, WI 54946

Why: Mr. Inspiration is a social impact, suicide prevention project honoring the life and legacy of American Hero and Watering Seeds Organization Ambassador, Bob Wieland. By sharing Bob's amazing story of hope and heroism from his trials to triumphs, our desire is to inspire and improve lives while preventing suicide

What: Private Screening of the“Mr. Inspiration” Documentary: The Bob Wieland Story

Who: Watering Seeds Organization and Bob Wieland, former Vietnam Veteran of the Year and“Most Courageous Man in America”

In 1968, Bob Wieland was a rising baseball phenom-an elite southpaw from Milwaukee regularly striking out over 17 batters per game, with Major League scouts from the Twins, Mets, and Phillies at his doorstep. But in early 1969, Bob's dreams were put on hold as he answered the call to serve in the United States Army.

That call would come at a steep cost. On June 14, 1969, while rescuing a fellow soldier during an enemy ambush in Vietnam, Bob stepped on a pressure-detonated mortar. His legs were blown off. He was declared dead on arrival-zipped in a body bag, stacked among the fallen. But God had other plans. Miraculously, he was found clinging to life, and what followed was nothing short of a resurrection.

Within six weeks, Bob was up, training, pressing forward-not with legs, but with unshakable faith. He shattered world records in powerlifting, earned two degrees in physical education, competed in marathons and triathlons, and became a mentor and motivator to thousands. He is the only double amputee to serve on an NFL coaching staff (Green Bay Packers, '89–'90; Indianapolis Colts, '94).

But it was his journey from Los Angeles to Washington D.C.-2,784 miles on his arms over 3 years, 8 months, and 6 days-that etched his name into the annals of American history. Upon completing the odyssey, Bob was greeted by President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office, who named him“Mr. Inspiration.”

More Than a Documentary-A Mission to Uplift and Transform

Through the release of Mr. Inspiration, WSO seeks to ignite hearts and mobilize communities-especially veterans, youth, and those weathering unseen battles-with a message of perseverance, purpose, and divine hope.

Let the Story Move You to Action

Bob Wieland's life is not a myth. It is not fiction. It is the truth of a man made whole by his faith, a life shaped by both unimaginable tragedy and profound triumph. Mr. Inspiration is a cinematic seed of change-an offering to the world at a time when mental resilience and spiritual courage are more needed than ever.

Watering Seeds Organization invites schools, churches, service groups, and families to host community screenings, open healing conversations, and use this film as a catalyst for action. In Bob's story, viewers will find not only hope-but the conviction to reach out, speak up, and serve others with compassion and purpose.

“In a world marked by quiet suffering, Bob Wieland is a trumpet blast of hope” said Brady Mazzola, WCO Founder and Executive Producer.“His story reminds us that healing is possible, that joy can rise from the ashes, and that each of us has a role to play in lifting the lives of others.”

Because every seed watered with love bears fruit. For this generation-and the next.

