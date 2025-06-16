Hajj Flight Faces Wheel Snag At Lucknow Airport
Dhaka: Smoke was reportedly detected from the wheels of a Saudia aircraft after it landed at Lucknow Airport from Jeddah on Sunday (June 15), according to agency news.
The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team acted quickly, coordinating with the Saudia crew to contain the situation and prevent any damage to the aircraft.
The smoke was reportedly caused by a minor hydraulic oil leakage from the landing gear.
Despite the incident, airport operations continued without disruption and all passengers on board, who were mostly Haj pilgrims, deboarded safely.
