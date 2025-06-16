Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
More than 500,000 people get influenced by floods in Himalayan area


2025-06-16 05:10:13
(MENAFN) Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have affected more than 500,000 people and left at least 36 dead in India's Himalayan region, authorities and media reports said on Monday.

The northeastern states have been hard-hit by persistent rain, causing extensive damage and disruption. Landslides, lightning strikes, and flooding have stranded over a thousand tourists in Sikkim, prompting authorities to carry out a large-scale evacuation on Monday.

In Meghalaya, army teams successfully rescued about 500 people stranded by floodwaters. The heavy downpour has disrupted road, rail, and ferry services across the region.

Three soldiers were killed and nine went missing after a landslide struck their camp in Chhaten, Sikkim, on Sunday, according to the Hindustan Times.

Assam has suffered the highest number of deaths and the greatest damage, with 15 rivers exceeding danger levels. “We are going through a very tough time. The water has entered our home, and we stay up all night worrying about our children’s safety," a local woman told ANI.

In Manipur, more than 19,000 people have been affected by the floodwaters as rivers overflow and embankments collapse. The death toll from flood-related disasters in Arunachal Pradesh has crossed ten, while in Mizoram, mudslides have cut off 212 roads and left at least 5 people dead, including 3 refugees from Myanmar

