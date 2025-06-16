Four Terrorists Killed In Intelligence-Based Operation Near Peshawar's Ring Road

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) near HBK Hypermarket on Ring Road in Peshawar, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by law enforcement agencies in coordination with BR SOC and personnel of 162 Wing.

According to security sources, the terrorists opened fire during the raid, resulting in an exchange of gunfire in which one soldier was injured.

Also Read: "One Click, Big Consequences: How Fake News Almost Cost Journalists Everything"

The injured serviceman was immediately shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

The sources added that the slain terrorists were wanted in several high-profile cases and had been on the radar of security agencies for a long time.

Following the operation, security personnel continued to monitor the area to eliminate any remaining threat and ensure the location was fully cleared.