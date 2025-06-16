Four Terrorists Killed In Intelligence-Based Operation Near Peshawar's Ring Road
The operation was carried out by law enforcement agencies in coordination with BR SOC and personnel of 162 Wing.
According to security sources, the terrorists opened fire during the raid, resulting in an exchange of gunfire in which one soldier was injured.
Also Read: "One Click, Big Consequences: How Fake News Almost Cost Journalists Everything"
The injured serviceman was immediately shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.
The sources added that the slain terrorists were wanted in several high-profile cases and had been on the radar of security agencies for a long time.
Following the operation, security personnel continued to monitor the area to eliminate any remaining threat and ensure the location was fully cleared.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment