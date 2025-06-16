403
Father’s Day Special - Thoughtful Gifts and Unique Experiences to Make Dad’s Day Extra Special
(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) As Father's Day approaches on June 15th, it's the perfect time to honour the strength, wisdom, and unconditional support of dads everywhere. Whether you're planning to surprise him with a thoughtful gift, enjoy quality time together, or treat him to a hearty meal out, here are some top recommendations to make the weekend extra special.
Ajmal Perfumes: Celebrates the Timeless Presence of Fathers with the Signature Scent of Aurum Elixir
This Father’s Day, honour the strength and enduring presence of fathers with a fragrance that speaks of legacy and refinement. Ajmal Perfumes, the region’s leading luxury fragrance house with over 70 years of perfumery heritage, presents Aurum Elixir, the perfect gift to express appreciation through the art of scent.
Aurum Elixir opens with a fresh burst of bergamot, blackcurrant, and strawberry; a bright, fruity blend that instantly uplifts. At its heart, jasmine adds a soft floral touch, enriched by smooth caramel and warm cashmere wood. The base settles into a lasting trail of patchouli and vanilla, balancing sweetness with depth. Elegant, warm, and inviting, it’s a scent that feels both comforting and confident.
Priced at AED 210, 75ML
Availability -Available across Ajmal Perfumes boutiques, authorized retailers, and online platforms throughout the GCC
Clarks Tan Leather Shoes: Comfort Meets Timeless Style
This Father’s Day, gift dad the perfect blend of style and comfort with Clarks’ Monahan Step in rich Tan Leather, available at Jashanmal National Company. Designed for effortless wear, this sleek slip-on features smooth uppers, a contoured footbed, and a cloud-light EVA sole for all-day ease. A thoughtful, everyday luxury for the man who’s always there for you.
Priced at AED 745
Availability: Jashanmal Online & Jashanmal stores in UAE
Jashanmal Premium Gift Cards: The Perfect Choice for the Man who deserves a token of appreciation
Every moment of giving is deeply cherished, consider the Jashanmal Premium Gift Cards -an exceptional offering for all your Gifting needs.
These reloadable gift cards, available up to AED 5,000 with a one-year validity, allow recipients the freedom to choose from a wide range of luxury products, from fashion and electronics to home décor and travel items. Ideal for a dad who would like to choose his own from a wide range of luxury collection available at Jashanmal stores and online. Accepted across Jashanmal stores in the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain, they offer a premium shopping experience with a variety of carefully curated product.
The Little Things offers Dragon Ball Z Goku/Vegeta Wireless In-Ear Headphones By Prime Audio
This Father's Day, Give the Gift of Legendary Sound
Let Dad power up his playlists with the ultimate fusion of anime style and premium audio performance. The Dragon Ball Z x Final Audio Wireless In-Ear Headphones come in two iconic editions — Goku or Vegeta — so you can choose the Saiyan that matches his style.
Goku Edition – Orange-and-blue accents inspired by Goku’s gi, with voice prompts from the legendary Masako Nozawa (“Kamehameha!”).
Vegeta Edition – Bold blue-and-white design echoing the Prince of Saiyans’ armor, voiced by Ryo Horikawa (“Final Flash!”).
Price: AED 649
Available in: The Little Things Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Bluewaters Island and online at littlethingsme
Product Links:
Gift Him United Colours of Benetton Polo Shirt from Jashanmal Group
Short sleeve polo shirt in soft linen and cotton blend yarn. Shirt collar and partial opening with buttons on the front. A casual classic that lends itself to a thousand different occasions. Make him feel special with this gift available at Jashanmal Stores and Online.
Priced at AED 340.
Availability: Jashanmal Online & Jashanmal stores in UAE
Take him out for a complimentary hot appetizer at Level 19 Lounge, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, Dubai
Experience a taste of the best from the newly launched Level 19 Lounge & Bar. For all the fathers around Dubai, all you need to do is show us a photo of you along with your kids and enjoy a hot appetizer on the house. A small gesture of appreciation from our side! Some of the dishes include Golden Scallops with Cauliflower Puree, Wild Mushroom & Truffle Arancini, Teriyaki Chicken Shish Kebab and the Mixed Seafood Tempura Basket from the selection of your choice.
Friday - Sunday | 6:00 PM – 3:00 AM; Level 19 Lounge & Bar
T&C: Applicable on a minimum spend of AED 75. Available on: 13, 14, 15 June and 20, 21, 22 June
For reservations and inquiries: please contact +971 50 707 1196, WhatsApp +971 50 707 1196 or email us at ...
Give Dad the gift of time, flavour, and relaxation. Whether he’s a culinary enthusiast, a lover of peaceful getaways, or someone who values life’s finer pleasures, Park Regis Kris Kin offers the perfect experience for every kind of father. This Father’s Day, make it more than just a celebration—make it a meaningful expression of gratitude with moments he'll treasure forever.
Website:
Contact: +971 50 707 1196
Instagram: @parkregiskriskin
