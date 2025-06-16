403
Israel begins wave of attacks aiming at missile locations in Iran
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced on Sunday the commencement of a series of air raids targeting missile sites located in western Iran. An army spokesperson stated, “The Israeli Air Force has begun a wave of strikes against dozens of surface-to-surface missile targets in western Iran.”
These operations took place after Israel launched a coordinated barrage of airstrikes on Friday, targeting several Iranian sites, including military bases and nuclear facilities. In swift retaliation, Tehran responded with missile strikes just hours later. The hostilities have since escalated, with both sides engaging in sustained attacks, now extending to critical energy infrastructure such as gas and oil facilities.
Israeli officials reported that Iranian missile strikes have killed at least 13 people and left more than 370 injured. Conversely, Iranian authorities stated that the Israeli attacks, which began on Friday, resulted in 128 deaths and around 900 injuries. The continuing exchanges have heightened regional tensions, raising fears of a broader and more prolonged conflict between the two nations.
