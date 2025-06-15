Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Samantha Irvin After WWE: 5 Things She's Been Up To Since Her Exit

Samantha Irvin stepped away from WWE in late 2024. Nearly a year later, here's a look at what she's doing now, from new music to backstage ambitions.

After leaving WWE on her own terms, Samantha Irvin made it clear she wanted to chase her dream as a singer. In February 2025, she released her debut single“Make Me”, officially reintroducing herself to the music world.

Two months after her debut single, Samantha dropped the music video for“Shawty Wanna” on YouTube. The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 200,000 views.

Even though she stepped out of the spotlight, Samantha admitted her wrestling journey wasn't over. Earlier this year, she revealed that she had pitched a backstage role to WWE. The idea was reportedly turned down by the creative team.

In an interview with USA Today, Samantha opened up about the real reason behind her departure. She said her intense WWE schedule left her no time for singing gigs and that it started to feel like she was losing touch with her identity as a musician.

Despite focusing on her music, Samantha hasn't ruled out a return to wrestling. Her comments suggest she still feels connected to the industry and isn't done with it completely, just on a different path for now.

