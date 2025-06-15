403
Carlson Warns of Potential “All-Out War”
(MENAFN) Prominent American journalist Tucker Carlson has cautioned that United States President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Israeli air raids on Iranian territory could ignite a “full-scale conflict” in the Middle East.
In the early hours of Friday, Israeli warplanes launched attacks on nuclear and military installations within Iran, triggering a response from Tehran in the form of numerous drones and rockets directed at Israeli urban areas.
This sharp rise in tensions endangers the fragile diplomatic discussions over Iran’s nuclear ambitions—a process Trump had revitalized earlier this year.
Carlson, a notable Trump supporter during the 2024 election campaign, voiced his concerns in what he called potentially his “final newsletter before all-out war.”
He stated that the United States was “complicit in the act of war.”
Although American troops did not “physically perpetrate the assault,” Carlson argued that years of military aid and arms shipments to Israel—something Trump had recently boasted about on “Truth Social”—clearly place the US at the heart of the escalation.
“Washington knew these attacks would happen. They aided Israel in carrying them out. Politicians purporting to be ‘America First’ can’t now credibly turn around and say they had nothing to do with it,” he concluded.
