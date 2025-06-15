Latest 'Focus On Physicians' Survey Closes With Over 2000 Responses From Doctors Across The UK

The 2025 'Focus on physicians' survey – a joint project between the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow (RCPSG) and the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (RCPE) – has now closed.

The 'Focus on physicians' survey, which aims to gather evidence about the experiences of consultant physicians and specialist, associate specialist and specialty (SAS) doctors working in the medical specialties, asked this year about rota gaps and staffing vacancies, the delivery of clinical care, job planning, educational and clinical supervision, clinical research, wellbeing at work and doctors' plans for the future. The survey was open from 12 March – 2 June.

There were 2038 respondents to this year's survey. 92.3% were working as a consultant (substantive or locum) or an SAS doctor in a clinical setting in the UK. 90.3% were employed by the NHS/HSC, 4.4% by a university, 2.1% by a private provider and 1.5% by a hospice.

Most respondents (89.6%) told us their primary work setting was a hospital, with 3.3% saying they worked primarily in a community setting, 2.1% in a university, 2% in a hospice and 1.9% in a clinic. 82.4% worked in England, 10.6% worked in Scotland, 4.7% worked in Wales and 2.2% worked in Northern Ireland.

94.1% were employed as a substantive consultant, 3.2% as a specialty (SAS) doctor and 2.7% as a specialist or associate specialist (SAS) doctor.

Almost every medical (physician) specialty was represented in the survey findings (the only specialties not represented were aviation and space medicine and medical ophthalmology). Most respondents worked in geriatric medicine (15.1%), respiratory medicine (9%), acute internal medicine (7.2%), endocrinology and/or diabetes mellitus (5.7%), palliative medicine (5.3%), renal medicine (5.3%), clinical genetics (5.2%), rheumatology (5.2%), cardiology (5.1%), gastroenterology (4.9%), stroke medicine (4.8%) and neurology (4.5%).

The three UK royal colleges of physicians will now use the survey data to inform their work.

Dr Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:

'We are very grateful to our fellows and members for taking the time to respond to our surveys. Your responses reflect your daily experiences which turns into powerful evidence. Each response reflects the realities of working in the NHS – the pressures, challenges and successes that often go unseen.

'Survey responses are more than just a set of data – they help us make a collective call for change. By taking part in the 'Focus on physicians' survey, our fellows and members have ensured that their voices will shape the future of healthcare, inform government policy and help build a health system that better supports both patients and professionals.'

Professor Hany Eteiba, RCPSG president, said:

'I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to more than 2,000 clinicians who took the time to respond to our survey.

'These interim results already speak volumes. They reflect the lived experiences, priorities and aspirations of those delivering care on the front lines every day. Your voices are not only being heard – they are shaping the future.

'This feedback will be instrumental in informing our discussions with key stakeholders across the health and care system. It will guide our thinking on the future direction of healthcare delivery, workforce strategy and wellbeing. Most importantly, it will ensure that the priorities of our members remain at the heart of everything we do.

'We are deeply grateful for your honesty, your time and your trust. This is more than a survey – it is a shared commitment to progress, to excellence and to compassionate care.

Thank you for standing with us. Together, we will continue to lead, to listen and to make a difference.'

Professor Andrew Elder, RCPE president said:

'I would like to thank every colleague who participated in the survey. Your input is essential in helping the three royal colleges of physicians of the UK stay alert to the challenges and opportunities that the medical workforce is experiencing, across the four nations.

'We will use your responses to inform our continuing discussions with government ministers, civil servants and elected representatives from across the political spectrum. The best policy decisions are made with input from our colleagues working at the coalface.'

