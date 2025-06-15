Father's Day: Anushka Sharma Shares Special Letter Signed By Daughter Vamika For Virat

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sharma is celebrating Father's Day with an ode to all fathers. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared 2 pictures.

The first picture shows her father wearing headphones, and in a jolly mood. The second picture is of a greeting card signed by her daughter Vamika for the actress's husband, modern Indian battling legend, Virat Kohli.

The actress wrote in the caption,“To the first man I ever loved, and the first man our daughter did .... Happy Father's Day to all the beautiful fathers everywhere”.

Anushka is a military brat, and was born in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, is an army officer, and her mother, Ashima Sharma, is a homemaker. Her father is a native of Uttar Pradesh, while her mother is a Garhwali. The actress had earlier stated that being a military brat played an important role in shaping her as a person and contributing to her life.

Earlier, Anushka had expressed her grief at the demise of 10 people during a stampede in Bengaluru. The actress took to her Instagram, and re-shared an official statement from the IPL team RCB, which brought the IPL trophy home this year.

The statement read, "We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us".

The IPL trophy finally reached Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's hometown, as the streets erupted in excitement.

The actress' husband, who has been a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the first season of IPL, penned a sweet note for his wife. The stampede happened during the celebrations of the IPL team.