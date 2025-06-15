UAE NETBALL CUP 2025 CAPTAINS COME TOGETHER AT DUBAI FRAME AHEAD OF KICK-OFF TODAY

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Team captains from the six competing nations gathered at one of the city's most iconic landmarks, Dubai Frame, to mark the official start of the inaugural UAE Netball Cup 2025, which kicks off today at Al Nasr Sports Hall.

The captains of the UAE, USA, Republic of Ireland, Singapore, Kenya, and Namibia posed for a united moment overlooking the Dubai skyline, setting the stage for a week of top-level international netball.

Hosted by the UAE Netball Federation in partnership with Falcon and Associates and Dubai Sports Council, and supported by Title Sponsor Dubai Holding Community Management, the tournament brings together rising nations from the World Netball rankings to compete in a dynamic round-robin format ahead of the finals on Saturday 21 June.

About UAE Netball Federation:

Netball has been played in the UAE for over 40 years, with the sport evolving significantly in recent years. In 2010, Active Netball launched to introduce structured leagues and coaching outside of school environments, helping to develop a strong club system and player pathways.

To further progress the sport and broaden opportunities across the community, the UAE Netball Federation was established as the National Governing Body in 2017. Since 2018, it has been a proud member of both Europe Netball and World Netball, earning the UAE the right to compete internationally at U17 and senior levels.

Today, the UAE is ranked 23rd in the World Netball Rankings and continues to grow. The Federation is a voluntary organisation working in partnership with Active Netball to promote netball for all ages and abilities, with a mission to expand international exposure for national squads and bring world-class competition to the region.