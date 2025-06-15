403
North Korea's Leader Boosts Artillery Output Amid Russia Alliance
(MENAFN) North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has directed a major boost in the output of a newly developed artillery shell, state media reported Saturday, signaling intensified military preparations and deeper cooperation with Russia.
Kim issued the directive during an inspection of a weapons manufacturing plant on Friday, emphasizing the urgency of expanding and optimizing the facility’s production capabilities.
According to a local news outlet, he urged factory managers to streamline manufacturing processes and incorporate greater automation to maximize productivity.
The tour included key operational areas of the plant—such as spinning, pressing, and final assembly sections—where Kim was briefed on ongoing modernization efforts slated for completion by mid-2025.
Praising the factory’s alignment with the regime’s strategic military goals, Kim described it as a benchmark for North Korea’s broader ambition to elevate its defense industry into a “world-class, advanced industry.” He also set forth new production targets, tasking the plant with a heightened role in meeting future defense needs.
This industrial escalation comes amid a growing alliance between North Korea and Russia. A news outlet reported that since October, Pyongyang has deployed around 15,000 troops to support Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.
North Korea officially acknowledged in April that it had sent forces under the terms of its defense agreement with Russia, confirming what analysts view as a significant development in bilateral military cooperation.
