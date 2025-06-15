Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Launches New Wave Of Attacks On Israel In Response To Israeli Airstrikes

Iran Launches New Wave Of Attacks On Israel In Response To Israeli Airstrikes


2025-06-15 12:04:36
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jun 15 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), launched late last night, a“large-scale combined offensive operation” against the Israeli regime, involving a significant number of missiles and drones, the IRGC's official news outlet, Sepah News, reported.

The IRGC's aerospace division carried out the attack, stating it was in response to Israel's“repeated aggressions” against Iran, according to Sepah.

In Israel, a rocket struck a residential building in a northern community, killing one woman and injuring 13 others, according to Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical service. Several others sustained moderate to light injuries, and four individuals were treated for anxiety, MDA said.

Earlier in the day, MDA reported that at least three people had been killed and 204 others injured, since the beginning of the Iranian offensive.

Following the latest wave of attacks, Israel's Home Front Command advised residents outside the Haifa and northern regions that, they could exit bomb shelters but should remain close to protected areas.

The Israeli military stated that, its air defence systems were actively intercepting incoming projectiles, while Israeli air force units were carrying out strikes on military targets in Tehran.

Iran's Ministry of Petroleum confirmed that two oil depots in Tehran were hit during the attacks. Residents reported two powerful explosions in the capital, with blasts felt in both the western and northern districts. The ministry said the situation was“under control.”

Meanwhile, Jordan temporarily closed its airspace late yesterday, as a precautionary measure, following the Iranian missile barrage. The country's Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission announced that, the step was taken to ensure the safety of civil aviation.

The Iranian offensive came in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes conducted early Friday, which targeted Tehran and several other cities. Iranian authorities said, the Israeli strikes resulted in the deaths of multiple senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and dozens of civilians, including women and children, as well as, toddlers.– NNN-IRNA

MENAFN15062025000200011047ID1109675202

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search