Iran Launches New Wave Of Attacks On Israel In Response To Israeli Airstrikes

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jun 15 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), launched late last night, a“large-scale combined offensive operation” against the Israeli regime, involving a significant number of missiles and drones, the IRGC's official news outlet, Sepah News, reported.

The IRGC's aerospace division carried out the attack, stating it was in response to Israel's“repeated aggressions” against Iran, according to Sepah.

In Israel, a rocket struck a residential building in a northern community, killing one woman and injuring 13 others, according to Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical service. Several others sustained moderate to light injuries, and four individuals were treated for anxiety, MDA said.

Earlier in the day, MDA reported that at least three people had been killed and 204 others injured, since the beginning of the Iranian offensive.

Following the latest wave of attacks, Israel's Home Front Command advised residents outside the Haifa and northern regions that, they could exit bomb shelters but should remain close to protected areas.

The Israeli military stated that, its air defence systems were actively intercepting incoming projectiles, while Israeli air force units were carrying out strikes on military targets in Tehran.

Iran's Ministry of Petroleum confirmed that two oil depots in Tehran were hit during the attacks. Residents reported two powerful explosions in the capital, with blasts felt in both the western and northern districts. The ministry said the situation was“under control.”

Meanwhile, Jordan temporarily closed its airspace late yesterday, as a precautionary measure, following the Iranian missile barrage. The country's Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission announced that, the step was taken to ensure the safety of civil aviation.

The Iranian offensive came in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes conducted early Friday, which targeted Tehran and several other cities. Iranian authorities said, the Israeli strikes resulted in the deaths of multiple senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and dozens of civilians, including women and children, as well as, toddlers.– NNN-IRNA