Israel Strikes Iran's Defense Ministry Headquarters Tehran Responds With Missile Barrage - What We Know So Far
Israel's military said early Sunday it targeted Iran's Defense Ministry headquarters in Tehran.
Israel's military also said it targeted sites it alleged were associated with Iran's nuclear program around Tehran.
It alleged the sites were“related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project.”
U.S. intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency have repeatedly said Iran was not pursuing a nuclear weapon before Israel unleashed its campaign of airstrikes targeting Iran beginning Friday.
Meanwhile, Iran launched a second round of missiles against Israel late Saturday as Israel's military kept up attacks in Iran following earlier strikes that targeted nuclear and military sites.
Israel said hundreds of airstrikes over the past two days killed nine senior scientists and experts involved in Iran's nuclear program, in addition to several top generals. Iran's U.N. ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded.
The U.S. and Iran had been scheduled to hold their sixth round of indirect talks over Iran's nuclear program on Sunday in Oman, but Oman's foreign minister said that the meeting was canceled after Israel's strikes on Iran.
