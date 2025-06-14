Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 55,297
Gaza: The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 55,297 martyrs in addition to 128,426 wounded, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry reported that 90 people were martyred and 605 others injured in the past 48 hours. Since the Israeli violation of the ceasefire agreement on March 18, a total of 5,014 people have been martyred and 16,385 injured.
The ministry also noted that 274 individuals have been martyred and over 2,532 injured while awaiting humanitarian aid in designated distribution areas.
It further indicated that many victims remain trapped under the rubble, as emergency and civil defense teams are still unable to retrieve their bodies.
The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate due to Israel's ongoing bombardment, restrictions on aid delivery, and the destruction of medical facilities, essential services, and shelters for displaced persons.
