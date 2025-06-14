403
Esports Takes Over as Future of Sports
(MENAFN) Imagine a world where, two decades from now, traditional athletic contests like football or basketball—held on physical playing fields—are viewed as outdated remnants of the past.
While conventional sports have dominated international attention for generations, competitive video gaming, or esports, is swiftly closing the gap, fueled by a swelling fanbase, increased funding, and formal acknowledgment from prominent organizations such as the International Olympic Committee.
In 2024, the worldwide esports industry was estimated at around USD2.09 billion and is forecasted to soar to USD9.29 billion by 2034, as reported by the media.
In tandem with soaring revenues, global audiences are also on the rise. Last year’s League of Legends World Championship Final drew a peak of 6.94 million viewers globally—excluding China—and packed London’s O2 Arena with over 14,000 spectators.
Fusing high-speed gameplay, interactive engagement, and captivating visuals, esports is transforming the concept of what sports can be.
“Esports is beyond sport. Esports is next level. It's a pure form of entertainment for future generations,” says Orlando Carlo Calumeno, chairman of the Istanbul Wildcats, Türkiye’s pioneering esports organization.
“The next Ronaldo, Messi, Michael Jordan will be in esports,” he added, in an interview with a news agency.
