Iran Plans Continuous Response To Israeli Occupation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) discussed ways to continue responding to any "evil" acts by the Israeli occupation, reported the official news agency (IRNA) on Saturday.
The agency mentioned that the Secretariat of the Supreme Council discussed during a meeting held on Friday how to respond to any evil acts of the Zionist entity.
It explained that during the meeting, plans were reviewed on how to continuously respond to any acts of the Israeli occupation, emphasizing implementation.
The meeting also reviewed internal preparations and necessary measures.
Tehran began last night an attack in retaliation to Israeli occupation strikes on its lands. (end)
