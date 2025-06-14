Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran Plans Continuous Response To Israeli Occupation


2025-06-14 08:02:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) discussed ways to continue responding to any "evil" acts by the Israeli occupation, reported the official news agency (IRNA) on Saturday.
The agency mentioned that the Secretariat of the Supreme Council discussed during a meeting held on Friday how to respond to any evil acts of the Zionist entity.
It explained that during the meeting, plans were reviewed on how to continuously respond to any acts of the Israeli occupation, emphasizing implementation.
The meeting also reviewed internal preparations and necessary measures.
Tehran began last night an attack in retaliation to Israeli occupation strikes on its lands. (end)
maa


MENAFN14062025000071011013ID1109673806

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search