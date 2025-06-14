Maanvi Gagroo Gives A Very Special Gift To Her Father This Father's Day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actress Maanvi Gagroo decided to think out of the box for this year's Father's Day gift. The 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actress dedicated 100 trees to her father.

Sharing her unique idea with her InstaFam, Maanvi wrote on her Instagram handle, "This Father's Day, I dedicated 100 trees to my father, S. K. Gagroo, for raising us with the strength and grounding to weather any and all storms, while simultaneously instilling in us the power of giving back to the people, the country, and the community."

"I've dedicated these trees through @growtrees_global for their project *Trees for EcoTourism(TM) Uttarkashi in Uttrakhand* as a tribute to everything he stands for," she added.

Maanvi also posted a happy picture with her dad on her official Instagram handle.

On the professional front, Maanvi last graced the screen as Dr Riya in the second season of the much-appreciated series“Half Love Half Arranged.”

Sharing her views on the show, she added,“Coming back as Riya felt like picking up right where we left off, but this season challenges her (Riya) in a new way. I feel this season will resonate more with the audience as she faces decisions that might be difficult & painful but ultimately help us grow. I'm excited for the audience to see this slight coming of age side of her.”

Co-starring Karan Wahi, and Rithvikk Dhanjani, the series revolves around a complex love triangle.

Maanvi is known for her work in some acclaimed web series such as "TVF Pitchers", "TVF Tripling", "Made in Heaven", and "Four More Shots Please!".

She has also tried her hands in the movies. Back in 2019, Maanvi was seen essaying the role of Apsara, a plus-size woman in the comedy movie "Ujda Chaman". She shared screen space with Sunny Singh in the movie.

Maanvi was also a part of Ayushmann Khurrana's "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".