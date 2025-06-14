CRPF Jawan Martyred In IED Blast During Anti-Naxal Operation In Odisha's Saranda Forest

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was martyred during an anti-Naxal operation in the dense Saranda forest region of Odisha on Saturday, underscoring the persistent threat posed by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in several parts of India despite significant gains made in recent years.

The deceased, ASI Satwan Singh of the CRPF's 134th Battalion, sustained critical injuries after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals detonated during a routine search and combing operation by the force. ASI Satwan Singh was immediately evacuated to a private hospital in Rourkela, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The incident comes at a time when the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has intensified its fight against Naxals and counter-insurgency operations against cadres of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) and other Maoist insurgents in the Red-belt corridor.

Security forces have been targeting hideouts, intercepting movement routes, and working to dismantle logistical support networks used by Maoist cadres. The Saranda forest, spread across the Odisha-Jharkhand border, has been facing the brunt of Naxalism for several years.

While security operations have significantly reduced Naxal presence in many areas, pockets like Saranda continue to witness sporadic violence and pose operational challenges to forces deployed on the ground.

Earlier, on June 13 Odisha Police arrested two dreaded cadres of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist), each carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on their heads, an official said.

The arrests took place in the Mathili area of Malkangiri district during the early hours of Friday.

The arrested Maoist ultras were identified as Kesa Kawasi of Darba police limits in Bastar district and Sanu Kunjam alias Rakesh, (ACM, AOB military platoon section-01).

Kesa is the Area Committee Member (ACM) of Kanger Ghati Area Committee of Bastar region while Rakesh works as the ACM in Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) Military platoon Section-01 of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit.

It is worthy to note here that Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier announced that,"We are confident that Naxalism will be completely eradicated by March 31, 2026."

The Home Minister's statement on the eradication of Naxals in the country gains prominence as the country is witnessing a huge spike in such counter-Naxal operations in the last few months.