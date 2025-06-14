Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine, Russia Finalize Second Round of Prisoner Exchange


(MENAFN) Ukraine and Russia on Thursday completed the second round of a prisoner exchange focused on repatriating severely wounded and critically ill detainees, Ukrainian officials confirmed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Telegram that personnel from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service were among those released and brought home.

Simultaneously, the Russian defense ministry reported that another group of Russian soldiers was freed from Ukrainian captivity. They are currently receiving medical treatment and psychological care in Belarus, the ministry added.

This exchange is part of a broader bilateral prisoner swap agreement, initiated Monday under a deal brokered last week in Istanbul, Türkiye.

