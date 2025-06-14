Russians Intensify Assaults Near Yablunivka On Toretsk Front - Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the Toretsk front, Russian forces have intensified assault operations near the settlement of Yablunivka, which is close to the town of Toretsk.

This was reported by Dmitryi Zaporozhets, Spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group of Troops during a television broadcast, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“In our operational zone, the majority of assault actions are concentrated in the direction of Yablunivka, which is located below the town of Toretsk, much further south if you look at the map. Currently, the enemy is focusing its main efforts in this direction, using motorized equipment, and constantly trying to gather in green areas and groves to conduct further assault operations towards Yablunivka,” Zaporozhets said.

According to him, just the day before yesterday, the 36th Marine Brigade destroyed more than 35 invaders near Yablunivka. Enemy activity in this section is the most intense, the Spokesperson added.

“The enemy is trying to move towards the settlement of Kostiantynivka. They think they can succeed. At present, the situation is more or less stabilized,” Zaporozhets assured.

The Spokesperson noted that Ukraine's Defense Forces regularly destroy assault groups and the invders' logistics, including deep behind enemy lines.

As Ukrinform reported, since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have attacked Ukrainian Defense Forces' positions 113 times. Fighting continues, with the most active enemy actions in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Kursk sectors