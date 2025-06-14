Iran Strikes Israel's Pentagon In Retaliation For Deadly Airstrikes

MENAFN - Khaama Press)On June 13, Iran launched Operation True Promise III, a retaliatory strike against Israel, sending a series of missiles and drones in response to Israel's earlier airstrikes. These airstrikes targeted key Iranian military and nuclear sites, including critical defense infrastructure. Iran specifically aimed its attack at Kirya, Israel's top military headquarters located in central Tel Aviv.

The attack came just hours after Israel's precision strikes wiped out key members of Tehran's top military leadership. Among the casualties were prominent figures, such as Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh. The Iranian missile barrage was seen as a direct retaliation to Israel's lethal operations earlier in the day.

The Kirya compound, often referred to as Israel's“Pentagon,” houses the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) General Staff, Ministry of Defense, and critical military command facilities. It is considered one of the most vital and heavily guarded sites in Israel, making it a highly symbolic target for Iran. This attack marks a significant escalation in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, with both countries engaged in aggressive military actions.

The strategic significance of targeting The Kirya cannot be overstated. It houses key military coordination and intelligence-gathering structures, including the Marganit and Matcal Towers. The strike on this facility was meant to disrupt Israel's defense operations and send a powerful message about Iran's capabilities to strike critical military sites deep within Israeli territory.

In response to the attack, Israel activated its advanced missile defense systems, including the Iron Dome and Arrow interceptors. Despite these defenses, several missiles struck multiple sites across Israel, including civilian areas in Tel Aviv, causing injuries and significant damage. While the Kirya compound itself was damaged, there were no reported casualties within the military base.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei condemned Israel's earlier strikes, declaring that they had“started a war.” Khamenei vowed a“decisive” and“crushing” retaliation. The missile strike on The Kirya was seen as a strategic move to weaken Israel's military command and control infrastructure, marking an intense escalation in the conflict.

The ongoing military exchanges between Israel and Iran are expected to intensify, with both sides unwilling to back down. Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, stressed the nation's resolve to continue its operations, framing the conflict as a fight for Israel's survival. The situation remains highly volatile, with global powers urging for de-escalation to avoid further bloodshed.

