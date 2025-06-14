Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air India Plane Crash Death Toll Rises To 279: Police Source

2025-06-14 04:16:53
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

An Indian police source said Saturday that 279 bodies had been recovered from the site where a passenger jet crashed into a residential district of the city of Ahmedabad.

The revised toll from a senior officer in the city, who requested anonymity in order to speak to the media, raises an earlier figure of 265.

The official casualty number will not be finalised until the slow process of DNA identification is completed.

The collection of DNA samples from family members of the victims continued on Saturday, to help identify the bodies. Samples from over 250 people have already been collected, reported Indian media outlets.

India's Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu will be chairing a crucial air safety meeting today with top officials. Key attendees include the Civil Aviation Secretary, DGCA Director General, AAI officials, and other senior ministry officials.

(With AFP inputs)

