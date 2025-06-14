Iran Accuses US Of Complicity In Israeli Strikes

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran has accused the United States of supporting Israeli attacks on its soil, a claim made during a United Nations Security Council meeting, media reports said on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin strongly condemned the Israeli strikes and expressed Russia's readiness to mediate between the two sides.

According to reports, Iran launched retaliatory missile attacks on Israel late Friday, following Israeli strikes earlier in the day.

IRNA news agency said:“The commander of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, was martyred in the attacks of the Zionist regime on Friday morning.”

It said some reports indicate that the commander of the Khatamul Anbiya (PBUH) headquarters, Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, nuclear scientist and president of the Islamic Azad University, Dr. Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, and member of parliament and nuclear scientist Fereydoun Abbasi, and a number of other military commanders, scholars and civilians lost their lives in these attacks on Tehran and a number of other cities in Iran.

Following the Israeli offensive, the UN Security Council convened an emergency session in New York at Iran's request, the BBC reported.

During the meeting, Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, said that 78 people had been killed and 320 others injured in the Israeli attacks, most of them civilians.

He alleged that Israel had deliberately targeted nuclear facilities, civilian infrastructure, and residential areas.

Iravani accused the United States of complicity by providing“assistance and support” to Israel.

“Those who support this regime, with the United States at the forefront, must understand that they are complicit,” he told the Security Council.“By aiding and enabling these crimes, they share full responsibility for the consequences.”

In response, US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had given Tehran a 60-day ultimatum-which expired on Thursday-to reach an agreement on its escalating uranium enrichment programme.

A sixth round of US-Iran nuclear negotiations had been scheduled to take place in Oman on Sunday, though it remains unclear whether the talks will proceed as planned.

Trump claimed he had prior knowledge of Israel's plans but insisted that the US had played no direct role in the military operation.

Iran's retaliatory strikes

Reports indicate that Iran launched missile attacks on Israel early Saturday morning in retaliation for the earlier offensive. One missile reportedly struck Tel Aviv, while explosions were also heard in Jerusalem.

According to Israeli government sources, at least 40 people were injured in the Iranian missile strikes.

Putin-Pezeshkian phone call

According to reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. During the conversation, Putin condemned Israel's attacks as a clear violation of international law and expressed Russia's readiness to mediate between the two countries.

President Pezeshkian, for his part, also condemned the Israeli strikes as a blatant breach of international norms and warned that Iran would issue an appropriate response to what he described as aggression.

