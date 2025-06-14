Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: 6 Highest Grossing Films Of The Actor
It's been 5 years since the passing of Bollywood's rising star, Sushant Singh Rajput. He bid farewell to the world on June 14, 2020, at the young age of 34. Sushant's Bollywood career spanned a mere 8 years
6. Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)
India Gross: ₹46.60 Crore
Worldwide Gross: ₹76.64 Crore
This was the second film of Sushant Singh Rajput's career. Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor starred opposite him. This hit film was directed by Manish Sharma.
5. Kai Po Che! (2013)
India Gross: ₹49.67 Crore
Worldwide Gross: ₹83.39 Crore
Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel '3 Mistakes of My Life', this film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh alongside Sushant. Abhishek Kapoor directed this film. This was SSR's debut film, which was a semi-hit.
4. Kedarnath (2018)
India Gross: ₹66.52 Crore
Worldwide Gross: ₹96.64 Crore
This film, which had an average performance at the box office, was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan, in her debut movie, starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was based on the 2013 Kedarnath floods.
3. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)
India Gross: ₹133.04 Crore
Worldwide Gross: ₹215.4 Crore
Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this film was a semi-hit at the box office. It depicted the story of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sushant Singh Rajput was widely appreciated for his portrayal of Dhoni.
2. Chhichhore (2019)
India Gross: ₹153.09 Crore
Worldwide Gross: ₹215.41 Crore
This superhit film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film starred Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. This was Sushant's last film released in theaters before his death.
1. PK (2014)
India Gross: ₹340.8 Crore
Worldwide Gross: ₹769.89 Crore
This was the highest-grossing film of 2014, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Aamir Khan played the lead role, while the other star cast included Anushka Sharma, Boman Irani, and Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was a blockbuster.
