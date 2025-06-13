Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Karnataka Weather, June 14: Showers And Breezy Skies On Saturday

2025-06-13 10:09:19
Karnataka Weather, June 14: From light drizzles in some cities to heavy downpours along the coast. Stay safe with our city-wise alerts.

Karnataka Weather, June 14: Some cities may only see light drizzle, others, particularly along the coast, can expect periods of heavy rain. Residents are advised to stay updated on local weather alerts and avoid venturing out during intense showers. Here's the city-wise forecast.

Bengaluru 

Max Temperature: 28°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 30°C 

Thick cloud cover expected throughout the day, with moderate breezes. There is a possibility of a thunderstorm, especially during the late afternoon or evening. Commuters should be prepared for rainfall.

Mysuru 

Max Temperature: 28°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 31°C 

Mysuru will see mostly cloudy skies with brief periods of light rain. Residents should keep a light raincoat or umbrella handy.

Hubli-Dharwad 

Max Temperature: 27°C 

Min Temperature: 22°C 

Real Feel: 27°C 

Hubli-Dharwad will see a typical monsoon day. A shower is expected in the morning. Cool breeze will bring slight relief from humidity.

Mangaluru 

Max Temperature: 27°C 

Min Temperature: 23°C 

Real Feel: 32°C 

Mangaluru is set to receive frequent rain showers. Cloud cover will persist throughout the day, and humidity levels will be high.

