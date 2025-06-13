Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Moe Activates Emergency Plan, Affirms Readiness Of 90 Shelters

Kuwait Moe Activates Emergency Plan, Affirms Readiness Of 90 Shelters


2025-06-13 07:04:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA) -- Minister of Education Jalal Al-Tabtabae held Friday an online meeting with Ministry executives and instructed activation of the emergency plan to secure safety of students and staff, and guarantee education not interrupted.
The Ministry, in a statement to KUNA, said the rapid intervention teams were ready to deal with any emergency in all educational areas for the sake of safety of students who would be doing their tests.
It said the exams of grade 12 students would take place as scheduled, and that 90 shelters were ready for any emergency. (end)
mar


MENAFN13062025000071011013ID1109672338

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search