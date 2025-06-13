403
Kuwait Moe Activates Emergency Plan, Affirms Readiness Of 90 Shelters
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA) -- Minister of Education Jalal Al-Tabtabae held Friday an online meeting with Ministry executives and instructed activation of the emergency plan to secure safety of students and staff, and guarantee education not interrupted.
The Ministry, in a statement to KUNA, said the rapid intervention teams were ready to deal with any emergency in all educational areas for the sake of safety of students who would be doing their tests.
It said the exams of grade 12 students would take place as scheduled, and that 90 shelters were ready for any emergency. (end)
