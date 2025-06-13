Tech Giants Weigh Launching Dollar-Pegged Coins

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Major corporations Walmart and Amazon are understood to be mulling the launch of their own stablecoins as part of a broader trend among retailers and tech companies seeking to streamline payment systems and reduce transaction costs. With the U.S. Congress advancing the GENIUS Act-legislation to regulate stablecoin issuance-the moment now appears opportune for these private-sector experiments.

Both Walmart and Amazon are reportedly evaluating the regulatory environment and potential use cases for proprietary stablecoins. Sources suggest these could be integrated with payment platforms, loyalty schemes and digital marketplaces. Such a move would allow these companies to bypass conventional card rails and intermediaries that currently levy high fees on merchants and slow settlement times.

Walmart's ongoing fintech ambitions align with the exploration of stablecoin applications. The retailer has already lobbied for regulatory changes aimed at bringing greater competition into credit card networks, indicating a broader shift towards alternative payment mechanisms. Amazon, though in the preliminary assessment stage, is also understood to be considering whether a branded stablecoin might enhance the convenience of online transactions.

The GENIUS Act currently under Senate review is central to this evolution. It delineates a framework for“permitted payment stablecoin issuers” and mandates reserve requirements, redemption rules and federal oversight. While enabling banks, non-banks and subsidiaries to issue stablecoins, it permits notable flexibility across different sectors.

Critics are already voicing concerns. Legislators such as Senator Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Maxine Waters caution against allowing large non-financial firms to enter the payments landscape, fearing an erosion of banking safeguards and potential intensified corporate dominance. Academic voices, including law professor Hilary Allen, warn that Big Tech's entry into finance could“entrench corporate power” and compromise consumer data privacy.

See also Thailand Unveils G-Token to Democratise Public Investment

A key sticking point lies in a proposed amendment to prohibit non-financial corporations from issuing stablecoins unless they meet stringent criteria around financial stability, data protection and consumer welfare. This amendment would cover tech behemoths like Amazon, Meta and Apple. In contrast, proponents argue that allowing these companies in could foster innovation and enhance market competition.

Merchant industries are lobbying hard for clarity. The Merchants Payments Coalition argues that a stablecoin framework could disrupt the dominance of established payment networks and deliver substantial cost savings. Stakeholders have highlighted how cross-border payments could benefit from low-cost, near-instant settlement, echoing the broader fintech industry's embrace of stablecoins as programmable rails for digital commerce.

Opposition remains robust, however. Critics warn that unbridled stablecoin issuance by non-financial corporations could introduce systemic risks. The GENIUS Act's provisions are aimed at managing these risks through requirements for reserves, transparency, anti-money laundering compliance and state-federal coordination. Still, there is unease that enforcement mechanisms may not sufficiently address deep-seated concerns over financial stability and consumer safety.

Proponents believe stablecoins could transform how commerce operates, by speeding up settlements, reducing fees and enabling more fluid integration across digital platforms. With adoption driven by both large merchants and smaller enterprises, the innovation rather than consolidation of money systems could mark a significant shift.

Walmart and Amazon appear poised to test these boundaries. As the GENIUS Act moves closer to a Senate floor vote, the exact role that private-sector stablecoins will play remains uncertain. The decision by Congress to permit non-bank issuers is a strategic pivot, opening regulatory pathways that could redefine how money flows through the global payments ecosystem.

See also Stablecoins Cement Dominance in Crypto Spot Trading

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?