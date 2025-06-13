Hong Kong International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo Kicks Off:“Phoenix Go Glocal” Empowers Auto Enterprises On A“New Journey” Of Global Expansion

Opening ceremony

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 June 2025 – The 2025 International Automotive Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong), co-hosted by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association, The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, China General Association For Hong Kong, Macao And Taiwan, and Phoenix Media Group commenced on June 12 and will run until June 15 at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. As the expo's only media co-host, Phoenix Media Group is leveraging its international communication resources to provide comprehensive coverage of the automotive industry's cutting-edge technologies showcased at the exhibition, while empowering auto enterprises in their global strategic expansion.

Under the theme of“New Automobiles · New Journey,” the expo features a series of dynamic events, including a high-level summit forum, specialized sharing sessions, and new vehicle launch events by renowned automakers. Adopting a hybrid“exhibition-plus-conference” model, the expo not only establishes a global display platform for traditional automotive enterprises but also opens up cross-sector collaboration opportunities for emerging sectors such as the low-altitude economy, comprehensively empowering the“new journey” of China's automotive industry's global expansion.

As one of China's industries with the greatest global expansion potential, new energy vehicles (NEVs) are demonstrating immense growth momentum in enterprises' global strategic layouts. Leveraging its unique status as an international financial, legal, and trade center, Hong Kong, in conjunction with the synergistic advantages of the Greater Bay Area's automotive industrial cluster, has built a solid strategic fulcrum for auto enterprises venturing overseas. During the opening ceremony on June 12, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee Ka-chiu emphasized in his address that Hong Kong's international capital market and world-leading professional services provide financing and overseas promotion services for mainland NEV enterprises, while also assisting overseas enterprises in accessing the vast mainland market.

See also Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong And LANDMARK Unveil a New Dining Venture in Partnership with Award-Winning French Chef Daniel Boulud

Over a hundred global automotive manufacturers, supply chain enterprises, and technology innovation institutions are participating in the expo. This includes 11 major Chinese mainland automakers, with prominent figures such as Mr. Qiu Xiandong, Chairman of China FAW Group Co., Ltd., and Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPeng Inc., attending the event. Additionally, nearly 40 mainland automotive supply chain and technology companies are showcasing their latest products and technologies, including smart cockpits, combined assisted driving systems, and automotive chips.

The expo also features specialized sharing activities. The“Hong Kong International Commercial Arbitration & Cross-border Financial Strategy Forum” leverages Hong Kong's unique advantages as an international legal service and financial center, focusing on the practical business needs of auto enterprises venturing overseas. It provides practical insights into cross-border legal and financial fields through expert interpretations. Concurrently, the“Green Wings, Smart Airspace: Greater Bay Area Era of eVTOL” Low-Altitude Economy Cooperation Summit, rooted in the Greater Bay Area's geographical advantages, deeply explores the diverse possibilities of integrating the low-altitude economy with green smart mobility.

Phoenix Media Group's international event brand,“Phoenix Go Glocal,” embodies mission:“Your Premier International Communication Platform for Going Global.” At this expo,“Phoenix Go Glocal” is focusing on participating auto enterprises, utilizing various formats such as high-end exclusive interviews and technology deep dives. Combined with its omni-media communication channels, it comprehensively showcases the innovative achievements of China's automotive industry. Simultaneously, by leveraging Hong Kong's unique advantages and the synergistic development momentum of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area automotive industrial cluster,“Phoenix Go Glocal” provides brand communication support for auto enterprises, helping to build international brands with both global vision and local insights. This initiative propels more Chinese enterprises overseas while also supporting more international enterprises in entering China.

See also "2025 Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races" Successfully Concluded in Acclamation

As the largest overseas omni-media Chinese-language media conglomerate, Phoenix Media Group is dedicated to disseminating Chinese culture and fostering international exchange. Leveraging its global presence, global reporting, and global dissemination advantages, the group operates through a comprehensive international media communication matrix encompassing“Television Channel, Website, Screen Display, Magazine, and Platforms”. With 63 correspondent stations worldwide, Phoenix Media Group delivers diverse news products, ensuring multi-dimensional content reach to global audiences. It is committed to conveying enterprises' global expansion dynamics, strengthening brand international recognition, and empowering enterprises in their“going global” endeavors.