Deepening Probe Into Ahmedabad Boeing Disaster

Dubai

Ahmedabad authorities have recovered both black boxes from the wreckage of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner that crashed shortly after departure en route to London Gatwick, killing 241 of the 242 people aboard and dozens on the ground. Emphasis now is on analysing flight data and cockpit voice recordings to establish whether engine thrust, control surfaces or pilot actions led to the fatal descent. India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is spearheading the probe, with support from UK, US and Boeing specialists.

Rescue and forensic teams continued sifting through the charred remains of buildings and aircraft debris in Ahmedabad's densely populated medical college area. They are gathering fragments of flaps, landing gear, engines and fuel systems to reconstruct the sequence of events. Authorities have also collected dental records and DNA samples to identify victims whose remains were severely burned.

Preliminary scrutiny points to a sudden loss of thrust or possible flap misalignment during the initial climb. Flight-tracking data indicates the aircraft briefly ascended to about 625 feet before entering a steep descent, around 475 ft per minute, video footage shows abnormal wing-flap positioning and attempts at emergency corrective actions.

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued an immediate directive for pre-departure technical checks across Air India's 787-8 and 787-9 fleet, including engine-system diagnostics, cabin-air compressors, hydraulics and fuel-pressure systems. These measures are mandatory before the affected aircraft can resume service. GE Aerospace has pledged full cooperation with the inspections, while Boeing and US aviation regulators have dispatched technical teams to support the investigation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shortly after arriving at the site, described the event as“heartbreaking beyond words” and met with the lone survivor, British national Viswashkumar Ramesh, who recalled escaping the fuselage through an exit door and was treated for minor injuries. The survivor's account provides a rare eyewitness perspective amid the apex of data analysis in the coming days.

Air India's reputation and“world-class airline” ambitions under Tata Group ownership are under intense international scrutiny. Experts warn the incident-Air India's first fatal accident in decades and the first crash of a 787 Dreamliner-could severely undermine trust in the carrier's safety oversight. The regulator's maintenance order seeks to allay those concerns, but aviation analysts emphasise that rebuilding credibility will require transparent investigation and disciplined operational safeguards.

Families of victims remain in anguish, many having to wait for dental and DNA verification to identify the deceased. Hospital staff and forensic teams are painstakingly processing remains amidst anxious relatives at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Emotional distress is intensifying calls for accountability and answers as grieving relatives await official findings.

Experts caution aviation investigations can span several months, often involving layered analysis of mechanical faults, human errors, manufacturing quality and maintenance procedures. The cooperation of international agencies-including UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch, the US NTSB and FAA-forms the backbone of a thorough inquiry, especially given multiple jurisdictions involved.

Next steps hinge on decoding the black boxes, which are being analysed at a specialised laboratory in New Delhi. A clearer picture is expected to emerge once flight parameters, cockpit communications and mechanical readings are correlated with crash-site reconstructions.

The urgency around maintenance audits and global oversight has intensified as aviation authorities aim to prevent similar tragedies. Meanwhile, the carrier's elderly 787 fleet-many delivered in 2014–15-remain grounded pending conclusive safety checks.

