HEAVY DIAMOND RING ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM 'WILDFLOWER LANE' OUT TODAY

Heavy Diamond Ring's third album“Wildflower Lane” delivers an emotionally rich blend of folk, rock, and Americana rooted in the Denver band's signature harmonies and raw, analog sound. Album artwork by Sarah Michaels.

The band features Sarah Anderson (vocals, trumpet) and Paul DeHaven (guitar, vocals) alongside longtime collaborators Blake Stepan on bass, Mike Lang on keys, and Orion Tate Ignelzi on drums-the same seasoned crew that recorded the new album. Photo credit: Ele Hart

Heavy Diamond Ring will celebrate the release of their album with an Album Release Party on June 21st at The Little Bear in Evergreen, CO. Dan Rodriguez will open.

Denver Americana Outfit Channels Intimacy, Distance, and a Timeless Sound on Third LP

- 303 MagazineDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Heavy Diamond Ring announces the release of their much-anticipated LP "Wildflower Lane," out today via Gitcha Records. The album is available on all major digital platforms, with a vinyl edition and CD that can be purchased through the band's website. In the lead-up to the release, the band has steadily rolled out a series of singles, each offering a glimpse into the album's emotional depth and sonic landscape."Wildflower Lane" marks a fresh chapter for the band, rooted in the long-standing musical partnership between vocalist/trumpeter Sarah Anderson and guitarist Paul DeHaven, who began collaborating in 2004. After the disbanding of beloved indie-folk group Paper Bird, the duo formed Heavy Diamond Ring and began cultivating a new sound that's been described as“open-road, long drive music,” and“a little bit of twang, and a whole lot of beef.” The current lineup features Anderson and DeHaven alongside longtime collaborators Blake Stepan on bass, Mike Lang on keys, and Orion Tate Ignelzi on drums-the same seasoned crew that recorded the new album."Heavy Diamond Ring creates a sound that feels as classic as rolling down the windows in the summer-a super highway to a new frontier," praised 303 Magazine. CS Indy lauded the band for their blend of“contemporary indie-folk that goes down easy,” highlighting the subtle, snaky guitar work, rich harmony vocals, and Anderson's captivating voice.Listen to "Wildflower Lane" HERE.Recorded in just five days at Cowboy Cowabunga Studio in Evergreen, Colorado, "Wildflower Lane" came together under the constraints of distance and time. With DeHaven relocating to New Mexico prior to the writing process, the band adapted by exchanging demos via email before meeting to record live, with minimal overdubs.“We had to work quickly, but it also led us to not overthink our decisions,” said DeHaven.“We trusted the spirit in the room and moved forward.” The album was produced by Mark Anderson, Sarah's brother, who has been a consistent creative force behind the band's previous recordings.The sonic ethos of "Wildflower Lane" was inspired by the band's desire to keep things raw and honest. Though the group initially planned to track entirely to tape, they retained that ethos by limiting channels, recording mostly live, and often sharing a single 10x20' room where microphone bleed made overdubbing impractical.“We kept it very close to the in-the-room moments we captured,” said DeHaven.The lyrical content on "Wildflower Lane" reflects themes of enduring love, connection, and introspection.“The overall theme is commitment as an anchor in the depths,” Anderson said. Songs like“Happy Days” find solace amid uncertainty, while“To Know You” explores intimacy and emotional understanding.“Like Lightning,” written by Anderson, reflects on motherhood and the swift passage of time. Other standout tracks include“Don't Go It Alone,” a celebration of mutual aid and community, and“Levity,” a stripped-down love song.DeHaven, the principal songwriter, typically sends Anderson dozens of demos. She curates the songs based on those she feels a deep connection to vocally and emotionally.“The ones that write themselves are the best,” DeHaven said.“This clarity definitely is a hallmark of a HDR song.” While DeHaven leans on vignettes and narratives shaped by personal experience, Anderson's selections elevate the emotional resonance of each track.“I generally don't write from an overly personal perspective, but the songs on this record call inward-away from the world at large-to find order, peace, and meaning.”The band also revisited“Ticonderoga,” a song once performed live with Paper Bird but never previously recorded.“It's about the confluence of two rivers becoming one-a beautiful metaphor for partnership,” said Anderson.The name Heavy Diamond Ring itself grew from a lyric DeHaven penned during a grueling tour:“My heart is like a heavy diamond ring.” That line stuck.“It's about the relationship to something you love that isn't always easy, but is always worth it,” he said.“Doing it together has never been a question.”In support of the new record, the band recently wrapped a music video for“Don't Go It Alone,” directed by filmmaker Jasmine McGlade, whom Anderson met backstage after her performance with Nathaniel Rateliff and the Colorado Symphony. McGlade, who executive produced the hit film La La Land, which earned 14 Academy Awardnominations and won six Oscars, is an award-winning artist whose work spans writing, directing, photography, and painting. She has also directed music videos for GRAMMY-nominated artists including Gregory Alan Isakov and for labels such as Atlantic, Dualtone, and Yep Roc Records. The video is set to drop next Friday, June 27th.“Jasmine and I hit it off and became very close very quickly,” said Anderson. Shot at the band's longtime community hub, a 14-acre Evergreen property affectionately called the Dude Ranch, the video plays with color, texture, and a nostalgic '70s aesthetic. The property is more than a backdrop-it's where DeHaven lived for 14 years and where Anderson's brother now operates the studio.“It's where we recorded the whole album,” Anderson added.From an early age, music has been central to DeHaven and Anderson's lives. He picked up a guitar at 12, left baseball behind, and started learning Metallica riffs. She was 19 and he was 21 when they began playing together-and they haven't gone more than a few months without creating something since.For Heavy Diamond Ring, the new album isn't just a body of work-it's a testament to the staying power of collaboration.“It was fast and honest. We showed up with what we had, and let the songs guide us," concluded DeHaven.Heavy Diamond Ring will celebrate the release of their album with an official Album Release Party on June 21st at The Little Bear in Evergreen, CO. The band's good friend Dan Rodriguez will open.In the lead-up to the release, the band has steadily rolled out a series of singles:“Like Lightning” arrived in July 2024, followed by“Don't Go At It Alone” on March 7, 2025,“Happy Days” on April 18, and“Where You Gonna Run To,” which dropped on May 30.

Nathalie Baret

Win-Win Publicity House PR

+1 310-803-3309

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

"All Out Of Angels" (Official Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.