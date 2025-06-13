OIC Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation Attack On Iran, Urges Int'l Action

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, June 13 (KUNA) -- The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned on strongly what it described as blatant aggression by the occupation against Iran, calling it a flagrant violation of Iran's sovereignty, security, and international laws and norms.
In an official statement, the OIC urged the international community and the UN Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities in the face of this attack, which it warned threatens to undermine peace, security, and stability across the entire region, and the organization called for urgent and decisive international action to halt the escalation.
Iranian state television reported that the country had come under an attack by the Israeli occupation, including strikes on the capital, Tehran, resulting in multiple casualties.
Iran confirmed the deaths of Chief of army staff Mohammad Bagheri, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, and a number of IRGC leaders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, and several key nuclear facilities and residential areas were also reportedly targeted in the assault. (end)
