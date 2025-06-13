Meerraa Chopra Demands Refund From Air India After Ahmedabad Crash, Gets Trolled Online

Actress Meerraa Chopra, who is also the cousin of global star Priyanka Chopra, recently took to social media to express her anger at Air India. She claimed that the airline refused to refund a ticket for her husband's Dubai-bound flight, even after the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash that claimed many lives.

The incident has shaken public confidence in air travel, and Meerraa was among those who felt unsafe. She wanted to cancel her husband's flight scheduled for June 15 but said Air India did not agree to refund the amount.

Meerraa Calls Air India 'Insensitive'

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Meerraa wrote,“#AirIndia insensitivity is beyond shocking.. My husband is scheduled to travel to Dubai on 15th June on @airindia and we wanted to cancel the flight due to the lack of safety measures. But Air India declined to refund any amount citing no advisory has come to them.”

#AirIndia insensitivity is beyond shocking..My husband is scheduled to travel to Dubai on 15th June on @airindia and we wanted to cancel the flight due to the lack of safety measures. But Air India declined to refund any amount citing no advisory has come to them. We all took...

- Meerraa Chopraa (@MeerraChopra) June 12, 2025

She further expressed her disappointment, saying she once felt proud to fly with Air India, especially since it is now run by the Tata Group.“It's beyond disappointing what happened today and how these guys are handling their customers who are afraid to travel now going forward. Shame on them!” she added.

Netizens Respond with Criticism

While some supported Meerraa's concern over flight safety, others pointed out that her request for a refund may not be valid. Several users reminded her that a refund can't be issued unless there's an official advisory or change in airline policy.

One user commented,“Did you read the cancellation policy before booking? At least read it now.” Others suggested she should have approached the airline's customer support before making the issue public.

The debate has sparked a wider conversation about airline policies and passenger rights in situations involving fear or tragedy.