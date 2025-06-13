Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EBRD Invests In Akbank To Expand Long-Term Local Currency Funding In Türkiye

EBRD Invests In Akbank To Expand Long-Term Local Currency Funding In Türkiye


2025-06-13 05:07:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing up to $100 million equivalent in Turkish lira-denominated covered bonds to be issued by Akbank, Trend reports.

The issuance marks the first covered bond transaction in Türkiye since 2019.

Proceeds from the bond will be used to support sub-borrowers engaged in green economy projects under the Türkiye Green Economy Financing Facility II (Türkiye GEFF II).

The transaction aims to promote environmentally sustainable investments while also reviving the local covered bond market as a source of longer-term Turkish lira funding for banks. It will help Akbank diversify its funding sources and could encourage other financial institutions to pursue similar instruments.

The EBRD has committed more than 22 billion euros across 489 projects in Türkiye since 2009, with a strong focus on private sector development.

MENAFN13062025000187011040ID1109669767

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search