Modlily Unveils 2025 Summer Swimwear Collection, Emphasizing Inclusivity And Style

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since its founding, Modlily has built a reputation for offering inclusive, size-diverse fashion-from swimwear and dresses to accessories-at accessible price points. The new swimwear collection reinforces this commitment, featuring an array of tankinis in bold prints, classic stripes, and minimalist designs, all crafted from high-performance fabrics that provide both support and durability.

"Modern women seek swimwear that adapts to their lifestyles-whether for vacation, fitness, or Casual relaxation," said a designer from Modlily. "Our 2025 tankini designs prioritize confidence, coverage, and customization, ensuring every woman finds a piece that reflects her personal style."

Key highlights of the collection include:

Mix-and-match versatility , with coordinating tops and bottoms for personalized looks.

Extended sizing , ranging from XS to 3XL, aligned with the brand's inclusivity mission.

Premium material , designed to retain shape and color, even with frequent use.

From vibrant tropical motifs to timeless nautical themes, the collection suits a spectrum of tastes, while practical features like adjustable straps and quick-dry fabrics enhance wearability.

The 2025 Summer Swimwear Collection is now available for purchase on Modlily , with international shipping and customer support. Modlily continues to champion body positivity and affordable fashion, solidifying its position as a leader in the global e-commerce.

