Germany Increases Ukraine Military Aid, Holds Back On Taurus Missiles
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Germany has decided to expand its military support for Ukraine in 2025, with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announcing a planned aid package of up to €9 billion.
This figure, confirmed during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, marks a significant increase from the €4 billion initially allocated at the start of the year.
The German parliament must still approve an additional €1.9 billion, but the government expects to finalize the total soon. Germany's aid includes funding for long-range weapons, air defense systems, and direct investment in Ukraine's defense industry.
Pistorius emphasized that part of the new funding will help Ukraine produce and acquire advanced long-range weapons. Germany and Ukraine have signed agreements to secure these deliveries, aiming to strengthen Ukraine's military capacity and support its domestic arms production.
Despite repeated requests from Kyiv, Germany will not send Taurus cruise missiles. Pistorius stated clearly that Berlin is not considering this option. The Taurus missile, with a range of over 500 kilometers, would allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory.
Germany Balances Military Support to Ukraine with Caution
German leaders remain cautious, balancing support for Ukraine with concerns about escalating the conflict and provoking direct confrontation with Russia. Germany stands as Ukraine's largest military donor in Europe and second globally after the United States.
Since the start of the conflict in 2022, Germany has delivered modern weaponry, including IRIS-T air defense systems, Patriot missile systems, Leopard 2 tanks, armored vehicles, and ammunition. Over 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have received training in Germany.
The expanded aid comes as Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities intensify and peace talks stall. German leaders argue that supporting Ukraine's defense is essential for European security.
They also see investment in Ukraine's arms industry as a way to reduce Kyiv's dependence on foreign supplies and build long-term resilience. This decision reflects a pragmatic approach.
Germany aims to help Ukraine defend itself and maintain leverage in negotiations with Russia, while avoiding steps that could draw Berlin directly into the war.
The figures and commitments are based on official statements from the German government and confirmed by public records.
